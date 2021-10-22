Mark Tuan announces upcoming solo single ‘Last Breath’

Mark Tuan of K-pop boyband GOT7 has unveiled details about his upcoming solo release.

Earlier today (October 22), the Taiwanese-American singer uploaded a cryptic teaser image for his forthcoming solo single titled ‘Last Breath’. “11.12 #LastBreath,” Tuan wrote in the accompanying caption, revealing that the track is set to drop on November 12.

The teaser image shows a man, presumably Tuan, fully-clothed and submerged in a bathtub. “Last Breath,” it reads, alongside its release date. Further details are expected in the coming weeks.

This marks the GOT7 member’s first release since participating in the song ‘Never Gonna Come Down’ alongside K-R&B singer BIBI for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack last month.

The singer had previously released Chinese-language singles ‘Outta My Head’ and ‘Never Told You’ while promoting with GOT7. Tuan also teamed up with Bangladeshi-American artist Sanjoy on the track ‘One In A Million’ back in February, which had marked his first official release as a soloist.

In April, Tuan signed with American talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA). According to a report by Deadline, the GOT7 member had signed with CAA to “expand his digital presence in the United States”.

The singer had moved back to his hometown of Los Angeles earlier this year, following his departure from longtime agency JYP Entertainment in January.

In other K-pop news, former iKON member B.I has announced his upcoming “half album” titled ‘Cosmos’. “This is the story about the times when unadulterated love filled the universe,” reads the description of the singer’s teaser clip for the release. The forthcoming record is due out on November 11 at 6pm KST.