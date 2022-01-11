Mark Tuan announces release date for solo single ‘My Life’

Mark Tuan has announced the official release date for his upcoming single, ‘My Life’.

Earlier today (January 11), the GOT7 member released concept photos and the pre-save link for the forthcoming song on his social media platforms. ‘My Life’ is set be released on January 21 and will be Tuan’s much-anticipated follow-up to ‘Last Breath’, which marked Tuan’s first foray into English-language music as a solo artist.

Last week, Tuan had inadvertently unveiled the title of ‘My Life’ earlier than intended after resourceful fans used the application Shazam to search for the track. Tuan later reacted to the song’s discovery on Shazam by fans, poking fun at the oversight. “My dumbass didnt think people could shazam the song…” he wrote, alongside an upside down smiley emoji.

‘My Life’ seems to be the same track Tuan had teased last month, when he released a video titled “???” on his official YouTube account. That 15-second clip showed Tuan raising a finger to his lips, before panning the camera to a computer screen as it plays a piano instrumental.

In an earlier interview with NME, Tuan shared how ‘Last Breath’ was a stepping stone for him to establish his artistry. “I’m still trying to find my sound, [so] it’s the first step in the process in a lot of ways,” the singer elaborated. “I feel like this album will always have a special place in my heart.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the GOT7 member also teased that he has more solo music on the way in 2022. “I want to say that I’ll give it to [the fans] by next year,” he said.