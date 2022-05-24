Mark Tuan says he has “finished” work on a solo “album-like project”

GOT7 member Mark Tuan has teased his debut solo album, saying that he’s done working on the upcoming record.

In a recent interview with Singles Magazine, the Taiwanese-American K-pop idol revealed that he had recently completed an “album-like project”, just prior to his arrival in South Korea to join GOT7 for the boyband’s comeback.

“I’ve worked on a lot more songs than the singles that have been released,” said Tuan, as translated by Soompi. “Before I came to Korea, I hastily finished working on an album-like project then threw a listening party for my friends and staff members and the response was good.”

The Taiwanese-American singer added that he had prepared “quite a lot” of songs, and that everybody at his listening party had different favourites. “I plan on releasing the finished album before the year ends,” he teased.

Elsewhere during the interview, Tuan also spoke about his songwriting process as a soloist. “Since this is work that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time, I focused on writing lyrics that many people can relate to,” he said, adding that he expresses messages in his music by creating fictional characters.

“Because it has to do with personal matters, I needed courage, but I think letting it out like this has made me feel more free,” he added.

Yesterday (May 23), GOT7 made their long-awaited return with their brand-new self-titled EP. Leader JAY B shared during a press conference that it was “surreal” to have all seven members reuniting for the new record. “I am so relieved that we can release an EP as a septet,” he added.