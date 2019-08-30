“My impression was that he didn’t want to answer because he was frightened to answer me"

Marlon Brando once reduced Michael Jackson to tears when he asked the star about sexual abuse allegations, a new podcast has claimed.

The screen icon was close friends with Jackson and was interviewed by prosecutors when they investigated allegations of child molestation against the singer in 1994.

Recalling a conversation he’d had with Jackson at his Neverland Ranch, Brando told prosecutors: “I had asked him if he was a virgin and he just sort of laughed and giggled.”

He added that Jackson was uncomfortable with the “f-word” and too embarrassed to about his sex life.

Brando said that he continued to grill Jackson about the allegations of child abuse against him, which made the singer cry and admit that he hated his father.

“With this mode of behavior that’s been going on, I think it’s pretty reasonable to conclude that he may have had something to do with kids,” Brando said.

“My impression was that he didn’t want to answer because he was frightened to answer me.”

Details of Brando’s conversation were revealed by podcast series Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson after creator-producer Brandon Ogborn secured a transcript of a sworn statement and checked its authenticity with Los Angeles Superior Court judge Lauren Weis. Weis previously investigated Jackson during her 23-year stint as a prosecutor with the LA County district attorney.

Discussing the transcript, Ogborn explained: “It felt like it was a hot potato. Brando would probably be cancelled if he was around now.”

He added that Brando’s claims took on extra significance because he was a “weirdo, like Michael Jackson. So he’s to me a weirdo who understands another weirdo in a weird world”.

Jackson was not charged with molestation in 1994 but he went to trial in 2005 and was subsequently acquitted on all counts.

This comes after the release of 2019’s Leaving Neverland, a documentary which features extensive sexual abuse allegations against Jackson from Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who are now in their 30s. They both make separate claims that the star molested them when they were children in the ’90s.