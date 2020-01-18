News Music News

Maroon 5 accuse The 1975 of plagiarising artwork, Matty Healy responds

"I don’t know what the fuck that is"

Did The 1975 copy some of Maroon 5's artwork?

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has responded to claims made by Maroon 5 that his band plagiarised some of their artwork.

The Adam Levine-fronted group took to Twitter to comment on the similarities between their 1997 album ‘The Fourth World’ (when the band went by the name Kara’s Flowers) and The 1975’s promotional artwork for Spotify for their new single, ‘Me & You Together Song’.

“Hey @the1975, you guys big ‘Kara’s Flowers’ fans?” the official Maroon 5 Twitter account tweeted, before Healy responded.

“I don’t know what the fuck that is but I love that song about being in a phone box or whatever it is,” the frontman replied, poking fun at Maroon 5’s song ‘Payphone’.

See the Twitter exchange below.

Last week, Matty Healy confirmed that the release date for The 1975‘s upcoming fourth studio album ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ has been pushed back.

Speaking to fans on Instagram Live, the frontman said he was “sorry to fuck you about,” while confirming that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’ has been pushed back from its original February 21 release date.

Meanwhile, Matty Healy has revealed that The 1975 won’t be headlining Glastonbury Festival later this year.

Two of the three Pyramid Stage headliners for this year’s Worthy Farm event have already been confirmed, with Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift already confirmed.

