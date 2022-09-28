Maroon 5 announce 2023 Las Vegas residency

Maroon 5 have announced plans for a residency in Las Vegas next year.

The band will headline the Dolby Live at Park MGM for 16 shows kicking off on March 24, 2023 before wrapping up on August 12.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale today Wednesday (September 28) at 10 am local time and tickets will go on general sale here at 10am local time next Monday (October 3).

The full list of dates for their residency can be viewed below.

It comes after frontman Adam Levine shared a statement last week responding to a recent viral TikTok alleging that he had an affair.

He was accused in a TikTok video by Instagram model Sumner Stroh of having an affair with her. “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited,” she said.

“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” the message began.

Stroh went on to allege that she and Levine were in a relationship for a year, and that after they stopped seeing each other, Levine – who is expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo – allegedly sent her a message saying: “OK serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You okay with that? DEAD serious.”

Responding on his Instagram Stories, Levine wrote: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

Levine’s alleged texts have since been mocked and turned into memes, reports NBC News.