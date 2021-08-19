Maroon 5 will be first major US act to perform in Canada as borders reopen

Maroon 5 are set to become the first major US act to perform in Canada after the country recently opened up its borders following the coronavirus pandemic.

Vaccinated Americans and permanent residents are now able to cross the Canadian border for the first time since closing on March 18, 2020.

According to Billboard, this recent change means that Adam Levine and co. are able to move forward with their scheduled performance in Toronto on September 2 with Blackbear; this will make them the first major US act to play in the country since reopening.

“This step opens possibilities to get Canada back on the touring map for sure. Some artists already have shows planned with more conversations picking up,” said Arthur Fogel, chairman of global touring for Live Nation.

It comes after Live Nation announced earlier this week that it will require all gig-goers to show evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative test at their venues and events in the UK.

A representative for the touring giant confirmed the policy when contacted by NME, days after similar plans were unveiled in the US.

It is yet to be confirmed when the policy will be fully implemented in the UK, but Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino has described it as “your ticket back to shows”.

“We will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” Rapino said in a statement.

Live Nation operates festivals such as Reading & Leeds, Download, Wireless and Creamfields.

Meanwhile, Maroon 5 have shared a remix of their song ‘Memories’ featuring YG and the late Nipsey Hussle.