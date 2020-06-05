Marshmello has donated thousands of dollars in the fight against racism.

The US DJ and producer, who was today (June 5) revealed by Forbes to have an estimated net worth of $56 million (£49.9 million), said that he is a “human” underneath his famous stage mask and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week is his “tipping point”.

“I’ve always remained neutral with my platform but just like you underneath this costume I am human and this is my tipping point,” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday (May 31). “Black culture and influence play a big part in the music I make. The systematic racism and injustices that the black community face on a daily basis is something that no white person can relate to or begin to understand.”

i’ve always remained neutral with my platform but just like you underneath this costume i am human and this is my tipping point… — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) May 31, 2020

Advertisement

He added: “Racism should never be tolerated and it is up to our generation to be the change especially in times when our government can’t unite us.”

“It is up to us to bring justice for George Floyd and the countless others who lost their lives and ultimately bring this hateful racist complex crumbling to the ground…if you are a real fan of mine you will do your part to stand up and join us.”

racism should never be tolerated and it is up to our generation to be the change especially in times when our government can’t unite us. — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) May 31, 2020

The producer revealed on Monday (June 1) that he made a $50,000 (£39,000) donation to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

He also shared a number of links to a variety of organisations including the Black Visions Collective, Equal Justice Initiative and National Bail Out.

Advertisement

Global protests against the death of Floyd continue in the US and globally this week. Floyd, 46, was pinned down by the neck by officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. As well as Chauvin, three other officers now all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Dozens of musicians have called for justice for Floyd and have lent their support to the Black Lives Matter music, including Jay-Z, Rihanna, Dr Dre and Lady Gaga.

Marshmello’s latest production work comes in the form of G-Eazy’s new song, ‘Stand By Me’.

He also collaborated with Halsey for ‘Be Kind’, released last month.