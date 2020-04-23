Martin Shkreli seeks early prison release to help with coronavirus cure

Notorious pharmaceutical boss Martin Shkreli has asked a federal judge to grant him early release from prison, after claiming he has “been conducting significant research” into a possible cure for coronavirus.
Shkreli, who is set to be released in October 2023, claims he suffers from asthma and allergies which make him prone to contracting Covid-19 if he remains in prison, according to Bloomberg.
The self-styled “pharma bro” was sentenced to seven years behind bars in March 2018 after he was convicted of fraud for lying to hedge fund investors and manipulating the shares in a biotech company he founded.
In his latest bid for release, Shkreli’s lawyers have claimed his research into finding a cure for coronavirus is a “compelling reason” for allowing the 37-year-old to serve the rest of his term at home.
Shkreli is currently incarcerated at Pennsylvania’s FCI Allenwood, having been transferred from a separate low-security facility in New Jersey last year when it emerged he was running a pharmaceutical company from behind bars.
“Mr. Shkreli has spent countless hours while incarcerated researching disease treatments and possible cures for Covid-19,” his lawyers wrote.
“His current project has been well received. One company is prepared to begin working on clinical trials of Mr. Shkreli’s work within weeks.”
He also previously made headlines after paying $2 million for the sole copy of Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ album, which he was subsequently ordered to give up as part of his fraud conviction.