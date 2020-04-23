Martin Shkreli seeks early prison release to help with coronavirus cure

Notorious pharmaceutical boss Martin Shkreli has asked a federal judge to grant him early release from prison, after claiming he has “been conducting significant research” into a possible cure for coronavirus.

Shkreli, who is set to be released in October 2023, claims he suffers from asthma and allergies which make him prone to contracting Covid-19 if he remains in prison, according to Bloomberg.

The self-styled “pharma bro” was sentenced to seven years behind bars in March 2018 after he was convicted of fraud for lying to hedge fund investors and manipulating the shares in a biotech company he founded.

In his latest bid for release, Shkreli’s lawyers have claimed his research into finding a cure for coronavirus is a “compelling reason” for allowing the 37-year-old to serve the rest of his term at home.

Shkreli is currently incarcerated at Pennsylvania’s FCI Allenwood, having been transferred from a separate low-security facility in New Jersey last year when it emerged he was running a pharmaceutical company from behind bars.

“Mr. Shkreli has spent countless hours while incarcerated researching disease treatments and possible cures for Covid-19,” his lawyers wrote.

“His current project has been well received. One company is prepared to begin working on clinical trials of Mr. Shkreli’s work within weeks.”