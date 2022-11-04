Listen to Maruja’s “ear-splitting” new single ‘Thunder’

Maruja have shared a new single called ‘Thunder’ – you can listen to it below.

The Manchester jazz-punk band’s latest offering marks their third song of 2022, following on from ‘Blind Spot’ and ‘The Tinker’.

“‘Thunder”s bold, distinct, and formidable nature, exhibits our live performances better than any of our tracks have to date,” Maruja explained of the ferocious cut in a joint statement.

“Whilst it provides ear-splitting riffs, industrious waves of noise and an infectious EDM element, it also displays the dynamism and passion of our ever-developing sound.”

Sharing the single on social media, the rising group wrote: “This one has been a long time coming, enjoy the carnage.” Listen here: