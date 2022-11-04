Listen to Maruja’s “ear-splitting” new single ‘Thunder’

Maruja have shared a new single called ‘Thunder’ – you can listen to it below.
The Manchester jazz-punk band’s latest offering marks their third song of 2022, following on from ‘Blind Spot’ and ‘The Tinker’.
“‘Thunder”s bold, distinct, and formidable nature, exhibits our live performances better than any of our tracks have to date,” Maruja explained of the ferocious cut in a joint statement.
“Whilst it provides ear-splitting riffs, industrious waves of noise and an infectious EDM element, it also displays the dynamism and passion of our ever-developing sound.”
Sharing the single on social media, the rising group wrote: “This one has been a long time coming, enjoy the carnage.” Listen here:
Maruja – who’ve previously supported The Lounge Society, L.A. Witch and Enola Gay – are scheduled to play their debut headline show on November 18 at YES Basement in Manchester.
They’ll then head down to London to perform at The Windmill in Brixton January 7, 2023. You can find ticket information here.
Speaking to NME recently, Maruja frontman Harry Wilkinson recalled Louis Tomlinson quietly donating £4,000 to the band’s a GoFundMe page after their gear was stolen last year.
“We were absolutely blown away,” Wilkinson said. “Honestly, we’d probably still be trying to get our gear right now. We’ve made a lot of progress [as a band] this year and, without Louis’ help, we definitely wouldn’t be able to be in the position we’re in right now.”
The items Maruja had stolen were things they’d been collecting “all our lives”, including “really rare pedals” they’d likely have struggled to get back at all. Former One Direction-er Tomlinson had no previous connection to Wilkinson and co. before making the gesture.