Marvel boss Stan Lee’s former manager charged with elder abuse

Keya Morgan has denied abusing the comic book creator

The former manager of Marvel boss Stan Lee has been charged with elder abuse against the late comic book creator, court officials have confirmed.

Keya Morgan began working with Lee in 2017 but was issued with a restraining order in 2018 after Lee’s family accused him of abuse.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Superior Court public information office confirmed that Morgan had been charged with five counts of elder abuse on Friday (May 10), including false imprisonment, fraud, and forgery. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Morgan has yet to comment on the charges but denied the allegations against him last year.

According to court documents, the ex-manager is accused of taking control of Lee’s home in the Hollywood Hills and hiring security guards to keep his relatives and friends away from him. Morgan is also claimed to have moved the Marvel head to a new home that he was unfamiliar with.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Lee died on November 12 2018 in Los Angeles after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 95 years old.

As well as creating superheroes including Spider-Man, The Hulk, Iron Man, and more, Lee was known for making cameo appearances in Marvel movies. He has appeared in both Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame so far this year, having filmed the cameos before his death.

Last year, Lee’s daughter revealed she had been working on a new character with her father before his death. “We have been working on a character called Dirt Man,” J.C. Lee said in an interview, adding that she hoped the figure would appear in a future Marvel movie.