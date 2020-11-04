Mary Anne Hobbs has a new fan theory about David Bowie’s ‘Lazarus’

Radio presenter Mary Anne Hobbs thinks she may have stumbled upon a new theory about the meaning behind David Bowie‘s ‘Blackstar’ album.

The album, which was released just days before Bowie’s death in 2016, featured the single ‘Lazarus’. In the song’s mysterious video, Bowie is seen with a bandage wrapped across his eyes.

Now, BBC Radio 6 Music host Hobbs has revealed that she thinks she knows where the idea for the song might have come from.

“I think I might have found one of the references to ‘Lazarus’ which was the last single to be released during his lifetime,” she told listeners.

“On Saturday I was at Tate Britain, the art gallery, they have a lovely little bookshop there, and I picked up a book by Leonora Carrington. To tell you the truth I just liked the design of the sleeve. I didn’t really know anything about her.

“I found out she was born quite close to me in Chorley, Lancs in 1916 but spent most of her life in Mexico. She was highly rebellious… and defied her father to become a surrealist painter.”

Hobbs continued: “She was an author of some very strange short stories. The first story in the book is called ‘White Rabbits’ and in that story is a character who lives in a Baroque attic among lots and lots of white rabbits, he’s made out of stars, he wears a bandage over his eyes and his name is Lazarus.”

Last week, the first official trailer for the forthcoming David Bowie biopic Stardust has been shared online.

The film, which stars actor and musician Johnny Flynn, follows Bowie travelling across the USA in 1971, shortly before he saw widespread acclaim by reinventing himself as Ziggy Stardust.

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that David Bowie and Morrissey‘s live cover of T-Rex classic ‘Cosmic Dancer’ is set to be officially released this month.

The pair linked up for the cover version during a show at The Forum in Los Angeles in 1991, and it has been widely circulated online in the two decades since.