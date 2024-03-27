Mary In The Junkyard share propulsive new single ‘Marble Arch’ and announce debut EP ‘The Old House’

Mary In The Junkyard have today (March 27) shared a propulsive new single called ‘Marble Arch’ and unveiled details of their new debut EP, ‘The Old House’.

The experimental rock trio – comprising guitarist and vocalist Clari Freeman-Taylor, bassist and viola player Saya Barbaglia and drummer David Addison – will release their debut EP on May 9 via AMF Records and you can pre-order/pre-save this here.

The four-track record includes the previously released ‘Ghost’ and the EP was produced by Richard Russell in West London.

The latest single is described in a press release as “a song that bursts outwards from small beginnings into moments of grandeur: it is a true document of Mary In The Junkyard’s ability to conjure a sense of raw feeling.”

The band’s Clari Freeman-Taylor said of the song: “I wrote the words to ‘Marble Arch’ in the back of the book ‘wise children’ under the actual marble arch, it’s about the intense relationship between sisters, and leaving home and not wanting to come back.”

Check it out here:

A press statement says of the upcoming EP: “The four tracks on the EP are symbolic of a series of evocative snapshots left amidst the furniture of a past home.”

Freeman-Taylor added: “‘This Old House’ is all about the memories that exist in the walls and floors of places, what it feels like to be home and away from it.”

The band also unveiled details today of their largest headline show to date, which will take place in London at the ICA on October 3.

Check out the band’s dates so far below and get tickets for the events here.

MAY

26 – Nottingham, Dot to Dot



JUNE

30 – Bristol, Canons Marsh Amphitheatre



JULY

25 – Suffolk, Henham Park



OCTOBER

3 – London, ICA

Speaking to NME about last year about what the band offers that their previous musical projects didn’t, Freeman-Taylor explained: “We were just like, ‘We have to do this or we’ll explode.’ David and I were really young when we were in the other band and I think we did a lot of stuff that we didn’t really want to do. All the numbers popped up on social media and they didn’t mean anything to us.”

Addison added: “I think now we are really learning how to play live and be there for each other. I love these guys and feel excited by what we are making. Looking back at what happened before, and that tricky period of time, feels really weird.”