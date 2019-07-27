Mary J. Blige confirmed to join ‘Power’ spin-off as first details revealed

The singer called it "the most exciting thing that will happen to [her] this year"

Mary J. Blige has been confirmed to join the new spin-off of the Power series, Deadline have revealed.

The new version of the TV crime drama, called Power Book II: Ghost, is set to feature the singer as the lead.

It follows the ending of the show – executive produced by 50 Cent – with its final season coming out next year. The news of Blige’s involvement in the spin-off was revealed at a recent Starz TCA panel.

Speaking of the news at the event, 50 Cent’s fellow executive producer Courtney Kemp said: “Today we are pleased to announce that we are in pre-production on the first of what we know will be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of Power.

“Power Book II: Ghost will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters.”

Mary J. Blige added: “This is probably going to be the most exiting thing that will happen to me this year.

“I’ve known so many Tashas, I’ve known so many Ghosts. I’ve dated so many Ghosts,” she continued, name checking Power characters. “I’m a huge fan for life, and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

Blige told NME of the soundtrack to her life in an edition of the long-running feature, discussing her love of Roy Ayers, John Legend and more.

“It’s the lyrics. ‘We’re just ordinary people / We don’t know which way to go / Maybe we should take it slow’. Like, take it slow, take it easy – that alone just gives me the chills, you know?” she said of the latter’s ‘Ordinary People’ song.

“Because we are just people and we are very small in the universe. We should stop trying to be so big and take it easy on each other. It’s definitely liberating – it takes a load off. You don’t have to carry so much: the universe is gonna carry it for you.”