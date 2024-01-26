Mary J. Blige says Lovers & Friends inclusion “was an error”, will not perform

Mary J. Blige has clarified that her inclusion in the lineup poster for Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends festival “was an error”, and will not be performing there.

The R&B singer took to her Instagram stories today (January 26), two days after Lovers & Friends festival revealed their 2024 edition’s lineup on Instagram. “I am beyond humbled by the response from all of you about the announcement of me on Lovers & Friends Festival,” read the statement, which was set against a black background.

“Unfortunately my inclusion was an error as I will be busy in preparation for my Strength of a Woman Summit just one week later! I have the greatest fans in the world and can’t wait to see you in New York in a few short months!”

Blige released the first teaser of her Strength of a Woman festival to Instagram earlier this month. While the trailer does not reveal an official date and lineup, it discloses that the festival will take place in Blige’s native New York City over Mother’s Day weekend in the United States, thereby indicating that the event will take place sometime between May 10 and 12.

On the other hand, the 2024 edition of Lovers & Friends has been announced to take place on the weekend before Blige’s event, on Saturday, May 4. The pop and rap-oriented festival will feature headliners Janet Jackson, Usher – who is billed to perform his 2004 album ‘Confessions’ – and Backstreet Boys, alongside a stacked lineup of acts including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, TLC, Ciara, Ne-Yo, T-Pain, Timbaland, Jason Derulo, and more.

Most recently, Mary J. Blige contributed to the soundtrack to the Steven Spielberg-produced film adaptation of ‘The Colour Purple’ with ‘When I Can’t Do Better’. Her last full-length release was her 2022 album ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’, which was nominated for a handful of Grammys in the 2023 ceremony in categories including Record of the Year (for its title track), Album of the Year and Best R&B Album.

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ earned a three-star rating from NME, with Kyann-Sian Williams highlighting Blige’s fearless return to the limelight. “Arriving at a time where Mary J Blige really has nothing left to prove, the album finds her continuing to furrow her creative path,” wrote Williams. “Yes, the record can sit a little awkwardly between being nostalgic and current – given her enlisting on next-gen stars for a hip-hop soul collection – but the take-the-power-back narrative really makes these songs shine.”

Blige is also slated to appear on Diddy’s first studio album in 17 years, alongside fellow guests including The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes and more.