Mase calls out Diddy for “starving” artists following Grammy comments

Mase has criticised Diddy’s comments at a recent pre-Grammys gala, claiming the Bad Boys founder’s stance is hypocritical in light of his own “horrendous” business practices.

Accepting an award for ‘Industry Icon’ on Sunday (January 26), Diddy made the comments towards the end of his 50-minute acceptance speech recounting his life and career to date.

“I say this with love to the Grammys,” Sean “Diddy” Combs said at the event. “Every year y’all be killing us. I’m speaking for all the artists and executives: in the great words of Erykah Badu, ‘We are artists and we are sensitive about our shit.’ For most of us, this is all we’ve got. This is our only hope.

“Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys.”

Mase – who has previously appeared on tracks alongside Diddy, including ‘Do You Wanna Get $?’ – took to Instagram today (January 31) to question Diddy’s ethical stance, calling out the rapper’s “horrendous business model”.

The ‘Feel So Good’ artist also accused Diddy of “robbing” him of his publishing rights after refusing to sell them back. See the full post below.

Mase also revealed he recently offered Diddy $2 million cash to buy back his publishing, but Diddy said he’d have to match what “the European guy” offered him.

“I wanted to wait until I was financially great so I can ensured that I was addressing this from a pure place and not out of spite. To add insult, u keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn’t free,” Mase added. “This is not black excellence at all.”

Back in October, Diddy revealed that he considers himself to be in ‘semi-retirement’, and that he’s questioning his role in the music industry at all.

“To be honest, I’ve been in semi-retirement,” Combs said when asked about what he looks for when signing a new artist. “If you don’t see my name on all the Top 10 records, that means I’m not making music.”