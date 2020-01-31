Mase calls out Diddy for “starving” artists following Grammy comments

Mase has criticised Diddy’s comments at a recent pre-Grammys gala, claiming the Bad Boys founder’s stance is hypocritical in light of his own “horrendous” business practices.
Accepting an award for ‘Industry Icon’ on Sunday (January 26), Diddy made the comments towards the end of his 50-minute acceptance speech recounting his life and career to date.
“I say this with love to the Grammys,” Sean “Diddy” Combs said at the event. “Every year y’all be killing us. I’m speaking for all the artists and executives: in the great words of Erykah Badu, ‘We are artists and we are sensitive about our shit.’ For most of us, this is all we’ve got. This is our only hope.
“Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys.”
Mase – who has previously appeared on tracks alongside Diddy, including ‘Do You Wanna Get $?’ – took to Instagram today (January 31) to question Diddy’s ethical stance, calling out the rapper’s “horrendous business model”.
The ‘Feel So Good’ artist also accused Diddy of “robbing” him of his publishing rights after refusing to sell them back. See the full post below.
@diddy I heard your #Grammy speech about how u are now for the artist and about how the artist must take back control. So I will be the first to take that initiative. Also, before we ask of other ethnicities to do us right we should do us as black people better. Especially the creators. I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself. Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label. For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don’t want to comply w/ his horrendous business model. However, people would always ask what’s up w/ Mase? So I would be forced to still perform to not look crazy when I was getting peanuts and the robbery would continue. So many great moments and people lives in music were lost. But again, I rode with u in the face of death without flinching & u still wouldn’t do right. I never said anything because I wanted to wait until I was financially great so I can ensured that I was addressing this from a pure place and not out of spite. To add insult, u keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn’t free. So I offered u 2m in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing(as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 yrs old. Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GUY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back. Or else I can wait until I’m 50 years old and it will revert back to me from when I was 19 years old. You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all. When our own race is enslaving us. If it’s about us owning, it can’t be about us owning each other. No More Hiding Behind “Love”. U CHANGED? GIVE THE ARTIST BACK THEIR $$$. So they can take care of their families
Mase also revealed he recently offered Diddy $2 million cash to buy back his publishing, but Diddy said he’d have to match what “the European guy” offered him.
“I wanted to wait until I was financially great so I can ensured that I was addressing this from a pure place and not out of spite. To add insult, u keep screaming black excellence and love but I know love isn’t free,” Mase added. “This is not black excellence at all.”
Back in October, Diddy revealed that he considers himself to be in ‘semi-retirement’, and that he’s questioning his role in the music industry at all.
“To be honest, I’ve been in semi-retirement,” Combs said when asked about what he looks for when signing a new artist. “If you don’t see my name on all the Top 10 records, that means I’m not making music.”