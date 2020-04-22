Check out this impressive My Chemical Romance and Metallica mash-up

An impressive mash-up of My Chemical Romance and Metallica has gone viral – you can listen to it below.

Taking to YouTube earlier this week (April 20), user William Maranci offered up his mix of MCR’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ and James Hetfield and co’s ‘Master Of Puppets’.

The mash-up, titled ‘Welcome to the Black Parade But It’s Master of Puppets By Metallica’, begins with the delicate piano of ‘…Black Parade’ which backs Hetfield’s intense, barked vocals.

Advertisement

In the days since it was uploaded, the “emo thrash” video has amassed over 39,000 hits at the time of writing.

“When you want to be accepted by your metalhead friends but are still emo inside,” one listener said of the track. Another wrote: “When you and your dad both wanna pick the music.”

A third viewer said: “You combined two of my favourite songs. These songs are opposites in every way and yet this is perfection.”

In other news, it was recently confirmed that My Chemical Romance’s first scheduled UK show of the summer has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The group were set to continue their comeback trail with an appearance at Cornwall’s Eden Sessions in June.

Advertisement

Metallica, meanwhile, have donated $350,000 (£284,000) to a series of COVID-19 relief charities via their All Within My Hands Foundation. “In the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, the most vulnerable people in our communities need help now more than ever,” a statement read.