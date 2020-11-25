Liam Gallagher, Brian May and more pay tribute to Diego Maradona who has died

Liam Gallagher, Brian May and Massive Attack are among those to have shared tributes to Diego Maradona, who has died aged 60.

According to BBC Sport, the Argentine footballing legend passed away after suffering a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.

It is noted in the report that Maradona had undergone surgery on a brain blood clot earlier this month. While the procedure was a success, it was subsequently confirmed that the ex-footballer was to begin treatment for alcohol dependency.

Advertisement

Moments after today’s news broke, many figures from the worlds of music and TV took to social media to pay their respects. “damn RIP to one of the greatest ever,” AJ Tracey wrote on Twitter. Massive Attack added: “RIP El Diego.”

damn RIP to one of the greatest ever 😢 pic.twitter.com/Wm7ce4AnEt — aj (@ajtracey) November 25, 2020

Primal Scream, meanwhile, posted a YouTube video compiling Maradona’s “Top 50 Amazing Skill Moves Ever”. Elsewhere, Glass Animals hailed the late sporting icon as a “magician”.

Writing on Twitter, Sleaford Mods said: “Diego Maradona was the winner. Hand of God or not. Come on. He was like watching a Warner brothers cartoon character. Haha, like watching a Lamborghini challenge a load of Walls Sausages. We looked like cunts next to him. Forget it. RIP.”

On Instagram, Brian May shared a photograph of Queen with Maradona backstage in 1981. You can see that image below.

Advertisement

Praising the star’s “wonderful talent”, the guitarist wrote: “We enjoyed spending time with him when we played Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Buenos Aires in 1981. And he came on stage with us, to a massive roar. And that’s my T-shirt he’s wearing here … bless him.

“RIP DIEGO MARADONNA [sic]. Too young. So sad. Wish I could have got my heart specialist to him to save him like I was saved.”

Liam Gallagher, who met Maradona twice, described him as a “proper RNR footballer” who “no fucker will ever come near”. He added that “he was the real fucking deal”.

Proper RNR footballer no fucker will ever come near him LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 25, 2020

Met maradonna not once but 2x and he was the real fucking deal scary but beautiful hash tag blessed — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona was the winner. Hand of God or not. Come on. He was like watching a Warner brothers cartoon character. Haha, like watching a Lamborghini challenge a load of Walls Sausages. We looked like cunts next to him. Forget it. RIP. — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona Top 50 Amazing Skill Moves Ever | Is this guy the best in history? D10S – YouTube https://t.co/ndvkOWC78D — Primal Scream (@ScreamOfficial) November 25, 2020

Maradona 💔 — Garbage (@garbage) November 25, 2020

No end of issues, but has there ever been a footballer more talented than Maradona? RIP. If you've not seen @MaradonaMovie – now would be a good time to watch it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/H1fWYX7gdG — Alcopop! Records (@ilovealcopop) November 25, 2020

What news. Like every kid in the playground I used to dream of playing like Maradona. To watch him pass, score and dribble past opponents like they weren’t even there was the purest of joys. A flawed genius yes, but the greatest player to ever grace the beautiful game. RIP Diego pic.twitter.com/XDf8zvg4O1 — Daniel Mays (@DanielMays9) November 25, 2020

Agée de 60 ans, la plus grande star du football latino-américain, et au-delà, est décédée d’une crise cardiaque ce mercredi. https://t.co/2hLrbjckZT — Nico Prat (@nicoprat) November 25, 2020

RIP Diego Maradona, 60.

A wild, passionate, complex footballing genius so brilliantly talented he reduced even the best opposing teams to mass quivering wrecks.

Winning the World Cup for Argentina made him a Great.

But what he did at Napoli made him a God. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/H4R6oVfpmv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 25, 2020

The GOAT. Loved him to bits . Rest in power mate #DIEGOMARADONA pic.twitter.com/534OLQ5OK9 — Reverend&TheMakers 💙 (@Reverend_Makers) November 25, 2020

Asif Kapadia, the director of the 2019 documentary Diego Maradona, later shared a tribute alongside a photograph of himself with the footballer. “Can’t quite believe DM has gone,” the British filmmaker tweeted, adding that the news was “hard to process”.

“He always seemed indestructible,” Kapadia continued. “I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest.”

See that tweet below.

Cant quite believe DM has gone. Hard to process. He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest #legend #DiegoMaradona @MaradonaMovie #Diego #maradona pic.twitter.com/4BSULN9rdt — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) November 25, 2020

Maradona was captain of Argentina when they won the World Cup in 1986. He also led the team to the final in 1990, where they were beaten by West Germany.

The attacking midfielder scored a total of 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina, before retiring from professional football in 1997.

Maradona became head coach of Argentina in 2008, and stepped down from the role following the 2010 World Cup.