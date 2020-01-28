Massive Attack announced as latest All Points East 2020 headliners

Massive Attack have been confirmed as the next All Points East Festival headliner for 2020.

The east London festival will return to Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets between May 22-31, with Tame Impala and Kraftwerk among the key acts to have been announced so far.

Massive Attack have today (January 28) been confirmed as APE’s latest headliner. The Bristol collective will perform on Sunday May 24, which is the closing night of the festival’s first weekend.

Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, Sevdaliza, GAIKA, Skinny Pelembe, Hotel Lux and Mad Professor have also been added to the bill for May 24.

Tickets for this latest date of APE go on general sale this Friday (January 31) at 10AM. You’ll be able to find tickets, as well as more information about this year’s festival, by heading here.

The 2020 festival will also welcome the return of All Points East’s hugely popular In The Neighbourhood event. Kicking off on the second Bank Holiday Monday, In The Neighbourhood hosts a vibrant four-day programme of activities and entertainment in collaboration with the local community, businesses, organisations and suppliers.

Last year saw a selection eco-friendly creative workshops, free yoga sessions, street food, open air movie nights, themed drag shows, film panels, an exploration of the history of grime music and East London with Rich Mix’s Generation Grime:Back2Bow.