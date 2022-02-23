Massive Attack and The National to headline Connect Music Festival

Connect Music Festival has announced that Massive Attack, The National and The Chemical Brothers will headline its 2022 event.

The latest addition to the Scottish festival calendar will take place at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre from August 26–28.

Other names on the bill for the rebooted event, which was announced yesterday (February 22), include Mogwai, Little Simz, Self Esteem, Black Country, New Road, Jon Hopkins, Black Coffee, Bonobo, Bombay Bicycle Club, John Grant, LOW, Idlewild and more.

Advertisement

Massive Attack will take to the Grand Parade Stage on the Friday; The Chemical Brothers will top the bill on the Saturday; and The National will close out proceedings on the Sunday.

“We are delighted to be announcing our line-up for Connect today,” said DF Concerts & Events CEO, Geoff Ellis. “For some time now we have been working tirelessly and carefully to curate a captivating line-up for the first edition of our new iteration of Connect and we have been really excited to share it.

“While Connect is a brand new festival proposition, it will still retain many qualities from – and the ethos of – its namesake from 2007 and 2008, especially regarding the music, entertainment, food and drink programmes.

Ellis added: “We are thrilled to be welcoming the very best in left field talent from grassroots through to award-winning headliners to perform this year and we cannot wait to welcome fans to the Royal Highland Showgrounds this August.”

This is Connect 2022.

Sign-up for access to pre-sale:https://t.co/ZVj8UkwnJG For your chance to win 4 weekend tickets to Connect 2022, head over to our Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/IXaMt4btlT — Connect Festival (@ConnectFestSCO) February 23, 2022

Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow (February 24) at 9am, while general sale tickets will be available from 9am on Friday (February 25). You can get them here.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, The National will join Father John Misty, Brandi Carlile and more at the first Sound On Sound Music Festival later this year.

The Chemical Brothers and Jamie xx have been announced as the headliners of the inaugural edition of the new Bristol festival, Forwards.

Meanwhile, Massive Attack and Gorillaz have been announced as two of the headliners of We Love Green Festival 2022.