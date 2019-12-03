Massive Attack have announced a huge show in Liverpool, which will be “super-low carbon” as part of their ongoing work with a climate change organisation.

The concert will take place at an as-yet-undisclosed venue next summer, with an exact date not yet revealed.

The gig will be part of The Good Business Festival, a new global organisation which seeks to bring about positive changes from businesses.

The show is part of the band’s work aiming to make their live shows carbon neutral, or as close as is achievable. It will see a “dramatic reduction” in the carbon impact of the band, their crew, transport, catering, merchandise and production, as well as in transporting the crowd to and from the concert.

Massive Attack are working with The Tyndall Centre For Climate Change Research in an ongoing capacity, giving the Centre data on how their concerts affect the environment.

As well as the Liverpool show, the band will provide data from all their forthcoming European shows to the Centre.

Robert Del Naja said: “We’re looking forward to exploring the social and scientific solutions to the challenges we face in transitioning to a low-carbon society. This project offers an opportunity to work with new and progressive identities in the planning, energy, technology and transport sectors.”

Del Naja continued: “This comes after years of participation in large scale music events that have had questionable sponsors on the ticket and, too often, very little enthusiasm for meaningful change.”

Tyndall Centre director Professor Carly McLachlan said: “Climate Emergency requires rapid shift from theory to practice. The Liverpool event offers a great opportunity to bring together the different organisations needed to really reshape the impact of live music events.

“This collaborative and learning-by-doing approach will allow a real-world exploration of where the quick and easy wins are, and where we need to work together to tackle the more stubborn challenges.”