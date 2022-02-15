Massive Attack confirm summer Dublin show

Massive Attack have announced a huge show set to take place in Dublin this summer, which will follow several gigs across Europe.

The trip-hop collective – comprised of Robert “3D” Del Naja, Adrian “Tricky” Thaws and Grant “Daddy G” Marshall – will begin their summer itinerary at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival at the start of June.

After visiting festivals and venues in Norway, Italy, Germany and France, the group will arrive in Dublin for a massive headline gig at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on August 28.

Advertisement

Tickets for the show will go on general sale at 10am on Friday (February 18) and will be available to purchase here.

In November, Massive Attack helped launch a campaign to expose corporate “greenwashing” at COP26. Del Naja teamed up with green industrialist Dale Vince and artist Bill Posters to reveal the practice, which involves companies giving a false impression or providing misleading information about how environmentally sound their products are.

“The general public are very much aware of the harm caused by the disinformation that is propagated via social media platforms,” Del Naja said at the time. “This project aims to show that Facebook in particular is responsible for most of the climate disinfo in current circulation and will also reveal the dimensions of the greenwash industrial complex – and the profits it generates for the platforms.

“The cultural and live music sectors have been historically used by major transnational polluters (fast food/airlines/automotive) as public arenas to do their dirty laundry. As artists we have spent decades attempting to persuade promoters and venues to remove unethical, polluting identities and sponsors from live music events. This is the cultural sector’s opportunity to return the favour via this public service intervention.”

Advertisement

Months earlier, the group called on the government to introduce a plan to cut carbon emissions at concerts. After producing a report on the music industry’s carbon emissions, Del Naja criticised the UK government for not doing enough to support the industry in reducing those figures.