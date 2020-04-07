Massive Attack donate £10,000 towards free meals for frontline NHS workers

Massive Attack have donated £10,000 to a crowdfunding campaign aiming to supply free meals to NHS staff and other frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus.

The Bristol Food Union announced that the band have “extremely generously boosted the #FeedTheFrontLine campaign with a mega £10k – so much love!”

The Union, which is a collective of restaurants, farmers, and growers, launched their ‘Feed The Frontline’ crowdfund two weeks ago.

Back to their roots, @MassiveAttackUK Attack extremely generously boosted the #FeedTheFrontLine campaign with a mega £10k – so much love! In combination with your support and community spirit we're #StrongerTogether.

To donate please visit:https://t.co/jLKUdkqXpS pic.twitter.com/6OdSHdSmr7 — Bristol Food Union (@bristolfooduni) April 7, 2020

Advertisement

“The Bristol restaurant community want to make sure that all frontline workers delivering long and difficult hours, don’t have to worry about cooking healthy, nutritious meals for themselves or their families,” they write on the crowdfunder’s description.

“While our restaurants are closed, we have created secure production kitchens around Bristol. Each day we will cook as many meals as we can afford and make them available to frontline staff completely free of charge.”

Earlier this afternoon, the initiative surpassed its initial goal of £20,000. They’re asking people to donate “the cost of a meal (£6), or any amount you can afford, to ensure that we can produce free meals to keep them going, while they’re busy saving our lives.”

We're supporting this Intervention. Please help if you can. https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/feed-the-frontline Posted by Massive Attack on Thursday, April 2, 2020

Massive Attack have been promoting the Bristol Food Union and other initiatives in their native city since last month. “We’re supporting this intervention. Please help if you can,” they wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

A number of artists across the world have been donating money to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Last week it was announced that Madonna had donated $1,000,000 towards vaccine research, while Elton John has pledged the same amount to help protect those with HIV against the disease.