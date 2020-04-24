Massive Attack have been added to the line-up for a festival taking part in the computer game Minecraft, it has been announced.

Block By Blockwest will raise money for the CDC disease prevention agency and will take place tomorrow (April 25).

Massive Attack will appear as special guests on the line-up and will perform a set featuring songs from their Massive Attack vs Adam Curtis show, including vocals by 3D and Elizabeth Fraser.

In a press release, 3D said he was “delighted to finally share a bill with IDLES, and to expect Siberian punk covers and more.” Massive Attack will perform at 8:30pm GMT.

Other artists set to appear at Block By Blockwest include Pussy Riot, IDLES, Fever 333, Sports Team, Nothing,Nowhere, and Cherry Glazerr. You can find the full line-up and more details on the festival’s official website.

The festival follows Travis Scott’s recent collaboration with Fortnite. The rapper is the latest musician to embark on an in-game performance on the popular game. Scott is currently hosting an in-game experience called ‘Astronomical’ until April 25. The event was billed as “a one of kind musical journey and the world premiere of a brand new track”.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Massive Attack donated £10,000 towards free meals for NHS frontline workers. The Bristol Food Union said the band had “extremely generously boosted the #FeedTheFrontLine campaign with a mega £10k – so much love!”

The group’s fundraiser currently stands at £26,535 at the time of writing, with the money raised providing six-eight weeks “of a daily food provision for the NHS and other frontline communities”.