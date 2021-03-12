Massive Attack‘s Robert Del Naja is set to speak to MPs next week about how music festivals can reduce their environmental impact.

The Bristol musician, who is also known as ‘3D’, will address MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) on Tuesday morning (March 16) during a remote evidence session as part of their ongoing investigation into the future of UK music festivals.

Del Naja will speak about Massive Attack’s recent collaboration with the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, which is aiming to track and ultimately reduce carbon emissions from live events.

The Tyndall Centre’s Professor Carly McLachlan will also address the committee about the impact that the UK’s music festivals are having on the environment.

Tuesday’s session will also separately discuss the effectiveness of measures to tackle illegal drug use at festivals, including the case for introducing drug safety testing as a way of reducing drug-related harm.

You’ll be able to watch Del Naja speak to the DCMS committee from 10am on Tuesday from here.

The DCMS’s ongoing investigation into the future of UK music festivals has already heard from the organisers of Boomtown and Parklife, who spoke about the need for government-backed insurance for UK festivals following the devastating financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month Del Naja’s remix of Gang Of Four‘s ‘Where The Nightingale Sings’, taken from the upcoming Andy Gill tribute album ‘The Problem Of Leisure: A Celebration Of Andy Gill And Gang Of Four’, was released.