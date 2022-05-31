Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller has died, aged 29

Master P and his family are in mourning following the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.

The rapper, producer and label head – real name Percy Robert Miller – shared a statement on Instagram, saying that he and his his family were dealing with “overwhelming grief” following the loss of Tytyana, who was aged 29. No cause of death has been disclosed.

“We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support,” Miller wrote. “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Romeo Miller, P’s son and Tytyana’s brother, also shared a statement on social media addressing his sister’s passing.

“We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister,” he wrote. “Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

Tytyana appeared occasionally on the series Growing Up Hip-Hop, which Romeo starred in across five seasons, starting in 2016. Tytyana’s struggle with substance abuse was acknowledged in the series, including in a 2016 episode where Master P expressed hope that his daughter would seek treatment.

“I really hope TyTy is serious about making a change,” he said. “In my house, I’m a drill sergeant because you need somebody to tame you and tell you ‘I’m going to fix this.’ If you need to get help, we’re here for you.”