Master Peace releases new single ‘Veronica’ from upcoming EP ‘Peace Of Mind’

Master Peace has released a new single called ‘Veronica’ from his upcoming EP – check it out below.

A statement about the new single explained that Master Peace free styled the song after coming up with a riff inspired by festival crowds last summer.

It read: “‘Veronica’ represents a new experiment for Peace; after nailing down a riff inspired by boisterous festival crowds, he went into the recording booth with no lyrics prepared and just free-styled. The opening lines came quickly and it felt like he’d struck gold.”

Speaking about the track, Master Peace added: “Veronica is a youthful record that captures the feeling of young love and the exciting feeling that comes with new situations…t’s flirty fun with a-bit of tongue and cheek if you get what I mean…”

Check out the new song here:

Peace Of Mind EP – Tracklist

‘Country Life’ ‘Achilles’ Heel’ ‘Veronica’ ‘Groundhog Day’ ‘Kaleidoscope’

The new track features on the musician’s ‘Peace Of Mind’ EP, which will be released on February 24 via PMR Records. You can pre-save ‘Peace Of Mind’ here.

Speaking about the new EP, Peace said: “I feel like I’ve always been scared to really say what I want or what I really feel. Now I’m gonna say what I want, and everybody can take it how they want to take it.”

To support the release of the EP, the rapper will also tour the UK in March, including a headline show at London’s XOYO on March 21.

You can purchase tickets for the shows here and check out the full list of dates below:

March Tour Dates

15 – Dublin Ireland – The Academy Green Room

17 – Manchester UK – Deaf Institute

18 – Glasgow UK – The Garage (Attic Bar)

20 – Bristol UK – Rough Trade

21 – London UK – XOYO

Last year, The Streets kicked off the New Year with the release of a brand new track called ‘Wrong Answers Only’ and featured Master Peace.