Master Peace releases new single ‘Veronica’ from upcoming EP ‘Peace Of Mind’

Master Peace has released a new single called ‘Veronica’ from his upcoming EP – check it out below.
A statement about the new single explained that Master Peace free styled the song after coming up with a riff inspired by festival crowds last summer.
It read: “‘Veronica’ represents a new experiment for Peace; after nailing down a riff inspired by boisterous festival crowds, he went into the recording booth with no lyrics prepared and just free-styled. The opening lines came quickly and it felt like he’d struck gold.”
Speaking about the track, Master Peace added: “Veronica is a youthful record that captures the feeling of young love and the exciting feeling that comes with new situations…t’s flirty fun with a-bit of tongue and cheek if you get what I mean…”
Check out the new song here:
Peace Of Mind EP – Tracklist
- ‘Country Life’
- ‘Achilles’ Heel’
- ‘Veronica’
- ‘Groundhog Day’
- ‘Kaleidoscope’
The new track features on the musician’s ‘Peace Of Mind’ EP, which will be released on February 24 via PMR Records. You can pre-save ‘Peace Of Mind’ here.
Speaking about the new EP, Peace said: “I feel like I’ve always been scared to really say what I want or what I really feel. Now I’m gonna say what I want, and everybody can take it how they want to take it.”
To support the release of the EP, the rapper will also tour the UK in March, including a headline show at London’s XOYO on March 21.
You can purchase tickets for the shows here and check out the full list of dates below:
March Tour Dates
15 – Dublin Ireland – The Academy Green Room
17 – Manchester UK – Deaf Institute
18 – Glasgow UK – The Garage (Attic Bar)
20 – Bristol UK – Rough Trade
21 – London UK – XOYO
Last year, The Streets kicked off the New Year with the release of a brand new track called ‘Wrong Answers Only’ and featured Master Peace.