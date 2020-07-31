Mastodon have shared a new single today – ‘Fallen Torches’ – you can listen to it below.

Featuring frequent collaborator Scott Kelly of Neurosis, the new song will feature on a new, career-spanning compilation called ‘Medium Rarities’.

Featuring instrumentals, one-off-singles and live recordings, the collection will be released on September 11. It also includes covers of songs by Feist, The Flaming Lips and Metallica as well as music the band recorded for Game of Thrones.

Speaking about the new track, Mastodon said: “This classic Mastodon track was recorded in Atlanta in 2019, originally planned to be released in support of a European tour.

“The track was delayed so the band could focus on the release of ‘Stairway to Nick John’, a tribute to [Mastodon’s] late, long time manager Nick John, with proceeds going to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pacreatic Cancer Research in his honor.”

You can listen to the new track and see the track-listing of the new collection below:

‘Medium Rarities’ Track List

01 Fallen Torches

02 A Commotion

03 Asleep in the Deep (Instrumental)

04 Capillarian Crest (Live)

05 A Spoonful Weighs a Ton

06 Toe to Toes (Instrumental)

07 Circle of Cysquatch (Live)

08 Atlanta (Ft. Gibby Haynes)

09 Jaguar God (Instrumental)

10 Cut You Up With a Linoluem Knife

11 Blood & Thunder (Live)

12 White Walker

13 Halloween (Instrumental)

14 Crystal Skull (Live)

15 Orion

16 Iron Tusk (Live)

Back in May, the group revealed that they’ve been working on a new song for the upcoming Bill and Ted film, Bill and Ted Face the Music.

Speaking on the RocknRoll Beer Guy podcast, guitarist Bill Kelliher said they were working on the track for the upcoming movie in addition to writing around “20 rough songs”.

Kelliher said: “We got asked, like a couple months ago, to be a part of the new Bill and Ted movie, to put a song in there. So we wrote a song to be in that movie which we’re kinda of wrapping up now. It’s pretty fun.”

Opening up about new music the group have been working on, Kelliher added: “I’ve definitely been writing like a madman, like crazy. It’s different than ‘Emperor of Sand.’

“There’s definitely a vibe going on. I don’t know how to describe it…The new record, the stuff I’ve written, it’s not quite as notey as [their last album], but it’s definitely got a more like Neurosis heaviness, simplified guitar parts.

“And Brann…he always demos most of the vocal ideas cause he always has melodies and stuff like that… and he’s been singing on a lot of it, at least for demo purposes. The vocals are kind of like a ‘Asleep in the Deep’ style, kind of Radiohead-ish almost, like real melodic, a lot of vocal harmonies.”