Matt Bellamy, Graham Coxon and Miles Kane’s Jaded Hearts Club Band unveil debut single

The Jaded Hearts Club Band – the supergroup featuring the likes of Muse‘s Matt Bellamy, Miles Kane, and Blur‘s Graham Coxon – have released their first single.

With Kane on lead vocals, ‘Nobody But Me’ sees the group delivering their own take on The Isley Brothers’ 1962 song of the same name.

It comes after the all-star supergroup began performing as Dr Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club at shows over the globe in 2017 – including a support spot with Roger Daltrey at the Royal Albert Hall.

Advertisement

As well as Bellamy, Kane and Coxon, the group also features the talents of British guitarist Jamie Davis and Zutons drummer Sean Payne.

New music! You can listen now to "Nobody But Me" in Spotify! 🎶 https://t.co/oqFDcXV55Y — The Jaded Hearts Club (@JadedHeartsClub) March 2, 2020

Describing the new track, which leans heavily into its Northern Soul origins, Matt Bellamy said: “I read somewhere recently, which made me laugh, that rock is the new jazz.

“It’s becoming an esoteric genre, but still with huge historical and cultural importance. Like jazz, which often reinvents old songs, The Jaded Hearts Club is continuing the tradition of how bands like The Beatles and The Stones started out – finding great soul and blues standards and recording them in a more modern style.”

Guitarist Jamie Davis, who founded the group in 2017, added: “Living in L.A. it seems like no-one has heard of Northern Soul.

“We just love the story of how the north of England fell in love with American soul music even after it stopped having hits, and using that music as the soundtrack to a good night out.”

Advertisement

Describing their Royal Albert Hall show in 2017, NME wrote: “Decked out in all black with leather jackets, turtle-necks and Chelsea boots reminiscent of the Fab Four’s look during their Hamburg years, the line-up of Bellamy and Coxon along with Nine Inch Nails’ Ilan Rubin, Jet’s Chris Cester, The Zutons’ Sean Payne and guitarist Jamie Davis, the supergroup tore through a selection of The Beatles’ rockier numbers.”

The group also played in in Los Angeles in 2018 where they rattled through a selection of rock classics – including The Who‘s My Generation, Cream’s ‘Sunshine Of Your Love’, The Beatles‘ ‘Back In The USSR’ and Pink Floyd‘s ‘Money’.