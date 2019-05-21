A who's who of rock royalty...

A supergroup featuring Muse‘s Matt Bellamy, Blur‘s Graham Coxon and Miles Kane will join forces once more next month to perform an intimate London show.

The Jaded Hearts Club Band, which also features members of Jet and The Zutons, will take to the stage at London’s 100 Club on June 3 – where they are expected to form an eclectic selection of Beatles covers and rock classics. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 9AM.

The all-star supergroup began performing as Dr Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club at shows over the globe in 2017 – including a support spot with Roger Daltrey at the Royal Albert Hall.

Describing their Royal Albert Hall show in 2017, NME wrote: “Decked out in all black with leather jackets, turtle-necks and Chelsea boots reminiscent of the Fab Four’s look during their Hamburg years, the line-up of Bellamy and Coxon along with Nine Inch Nails’ Ilan Rubin, Jet’s Chris Cester, The Zutons’ Sean Payne and guitarist Jamie Davis, the supergroup tore through a selection of The Beatles’ rockier numbers.”

They also made a brief return in Los Angeles last year, where they rattled through a selection of rock classics – including The Who‘s My Generation, Cream’s ‘Sunshine Of Your Love’, The Beatles‘ ‘Back In The USSR’ and Pink Floyd‘s ‘Money’.

The show comes only days after Muse play to a huge crowd at the London Stadium, where support will come from the likes of Pale Waves and Muse.