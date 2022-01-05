Listen to Matt Berry and Emma Noble’s ‘Beatmaker’ from ‘Toast of Tinseltown’

Matt Berry and soul singer Emma Noble have shared their cover of ‘Beatmaker’, which featured on the first episode of Toast of Tinseltown last night (January 4).

The comedy series, which stars Berry as the titular Toast, premiered on the BBC yesterday and is the long-awaited sequel to Toast of London, which ran from 2012 to 2015.

Berry and Noble’s take on ‘Beatmaker’ is a cover of the Swedish pop singer Doris’ original song, which was first released back in 1970 on her ‘Did You Give The World Some Love Today Baby’ album.

Advertisement

The new cover was recorded in London last year, and is now being released via Acid Jazz Records. ‘Beatmaker’, which you can hear below, is out today (January 5) digitally.

A physical release of ‘Beatmaker’, which will be available as a limited picture sleeve 7-inch, is set to arrive in March and include a B-side instrumental version of the track.

Berry’s latest music release follows on from his 2021 solo album ‘The Blue Elephant’, a self-produced psych record that explored themes “surrounding today’s close scrutiny in all its bewildering, objectifying and unnerving experiences”.

Advertisement

Back in November, Acid Jazz Records released ‘Gather Up’ – a box set highlighting Berry’s solo music over the past decade.

The collection included a 21-track record compiled by the actor and musician, a selection of rare and never-before-heard outtakes, demos and live recordings.

Toast of Tinseltown is streaming on BBC iPlayer now.