Matt Berry teases new track ‘Aboard’ from upcoming album ‘Blue Elephant’

Matt Berry has shared a brief teaser of his new track ‘Aboard’, which is taken from his forthcoming seventh studio album ‘Blue Elephant’.

The latest LP from the singer and comedy star will arrive via Acid Jazz on May 14, marking his tenth year with the celebrated label.

On ‘Aboard’, Berry offers a hint at the darkened and mysterious psychedelia within the record which, according to a press release, offers “a dizzying trip through an idiosyncratically British love of Psych, Freakbeat, Acid Rock and late ’60s pop”.

You can check out the tracklist in full below.



Side One

1 Aboard

2 Summer Sun

3 Safe Passage

4 Now Disappear

5 Alone

6 Invisible

7 Blues Inside Me

8 I Cannot Speak

Side Two

1 The Blue Elephant

2 Life Unknown

3 Safer Passage

4 Like Stone

5 Story Told

6 Forget Me

7 Now Disappear (Again)

It was recently confirmed that Berry will return as sitcom character Steven Toast, first seen in Channel 4’s Toast of London, in the new six-part BBC series Toast of Tinseltown.

A release date is yet to be announced, but production is set to begin later this year with “a mix of new and returning cast members”.

In a statement, Berry said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to not only be working with Arthur and the rest of the Toast family again, but to also be taking the show to the BBC, which I know Toast himself would very much approve.”