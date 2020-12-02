The future of music festivals in the UK has received a positive boost after the Health Secretary said the approval of a coronavirus vaccine will result in “a summer that everybody can enjoy”.

Matt Hancock’s comments came hours after the UK became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for widespread use.

British regulator The MHRA says the jab, which offers up to 95 per cent protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe for the start of a nationwide rollout next week.

Advertisement

It’s believed that immunisations could start within days for those most in need, including the vulnerable and elderly patients.

The UK has ordered 40million doses, which is enough to vaccinate 20million people.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Hancock said: “2020 has been just awful and 2021 is going to better. Help is on its way with its vaccine. We can now say that with certainty, as opposed to all the caveats that I usually have to put around that.”

While warning that it could take time to roll out, Hancock said he’s confident that life will return to normal from the spring.

“We’re going to have a summer next year that everybody can enjoy. Between now and then we’ve got to hold our resolve. We passed the tiering arrangements through the Commons with a big majority last night. Let’s all respect the restrictions we have to live our lives in for now.”

Advertisement

If successful, the immunisation programme could potentially pave the way for a full summer of music festivals, including Glastonbury & Reading & Leeds.