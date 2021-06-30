Watch Matt Helders and Nandi Bushell rip through Arctic Monkeys’ ‘Brianstorm’ on drums

11-year-old musical prodigy Nandi Bushell has shared the second part of her recent jam session with Arctic Monkeys‘ Matt Helders, doubling up on drums for a rendition of ‘Brianstorm’.

Earlier this week, Bushell shared a video of the pair performing ‘I Bet That You Look Good On The Dance Floor’, revealing that more clips from their session would soon be released.

In addition to ‘Brianstorm’, a performance of the band’s track ‘R U Mine’ is on the way. Bushell also revealed that she’s filmed an interview with Helders, and that the two also played an improvisational session which will soon be released.

Watch Bushell and Helders perform ‘Brianstorm’ below:

“Matt Helders came to my house for a cup of Tea and a Jam with me,” Bushell said on Instagram earlier this week. “We had the best time! We jammed loads of songs together and had a lot of fun improvising drum beats.”

She added: “Thank You so so so much Matt for jamming with me and letting me interview you. You are welcome back to my house for a jam again any time.”

News that Bushell and Helders were collaborating arrived last week, when she shared a video on her Instagram Story telling her followers about her plans for the next day.

The collaboration follows Bushell’s solo cover of ‘Brianstorm’ last year. In recent years, she’s also engaged in a drum battle with Dave Grohl and received praise from Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Queens of the Stone Age, Royal Blood and more.