Arctic Monkeys are in “early stages” of making new album, says Matt Helders

Matt Helders has revealed that Arctic Monkeys are in the “early stages of trying to write a [new] record”.

Speaking on Instagram Live this evening (January 13), the drummer explained that the Sheffield band had been “faced with various obstacles” while working on the follow-up to ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.

“Being separated by the sea is one of them,” Helders said, referring to the travel restrictions that have been imposed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“We’re all eager to do it – we would have been doing it by now in a normal time. There’s definitely a desire from our end to do a new record, as soon as we can.”

Helders went on to say that he is “always tinkering on machines and synths” at his home in Los Angeles. “I’ve got drums here,” he said, adding that he’s “always trying to improve on and study certain things”.

The musician was photographed in a recording studio back in October, leading fans to speculate that new music could be on the horizon.

Last month, Arctic Monkeys’ manager revealed that the group had been “working on music” and had initially planned to record last summer.

“In this rather disjointed time, the guys are beavering away and I hope that next year they’ll start working on some new songs, new ideas, with a view on a future release,” explained Ian McAndrew.

However, he said that no “proper work” at that time: “I’m hoping that next year, when the restrictions lift, we’ll be able to get together and get on with it.”

It was reported last March that Arctic Monkeys were planning a string of homecoming shows for 2021. The band were said to have filed for a license to host three shows at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park this June.