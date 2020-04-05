Matt Lucas thanks fans as ‘Thank You Baked Potato’ enters charts

Matt Lucas has thanked fans after ‘Thank You Baked Potato’ entered the Official Big Top 40.

The track is a reworking of his ‘Baked Potato Song’, which first aired on TV quiz show Shooting Stars 20 years ago.

Proceeds from ‘Thank You Backed Potato’ are being donated to the FeedNHS campaign, while the lyrics of the song have been changed to reflect guidance from public health officials to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “Wash your hands and stay indoors, thank you baked potato/Only go to grocery stores, thank you baked potato,” Lucas sings.

The song was confirmed to have charted at Number Two earlier today (April 5). Speaking to The Official Big Top 40’s host Will Manning, the comedian and actor said: “Thank you to everybody who downloaded it, you can still download it on thankyoubakedpotato.com, all the proceeds go to FeedNHS.”

FeedNHS is a new campaign created by Lucas, actor Damian Lewis and his wife Helen McCroy. The group have teamed up with restaurant chain LEON and aim to raise £1 million and provide 6,000 meals a day for staff working in critical care units in London hospitals.

Meanwhile, Lucas has said Little Britain will “definitely” return, with he and co-creator David Walliams talking “most days” about how to bring back the hit comedy series.

“We are getting on well and we are thinking about what we can do with Little Britain,” he said. “But we don’t know what it will be. Could it be a podcast? Could it be a series on TV? Could it be a stage show? We have just got to find the time but definitely we will do. We are not 100% sure but we will.”