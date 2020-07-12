Matt Maltese has announced details of a forthcoming EP and shared a brand new single.

New EP ‘madhouse’ is set to come out on August 7 via Nettwerk, and it’s being previewed by new track ‘hi’.

‘hi’ follows recent single ‘queen bee’, which featured The Lemon Twigs‘ Brian D’Addario and Sorry‘s Asha Lorenz, in previewing the new EP.

“I’ve found that sometimes the majority of the emotional journey of love and life is actually the search for an understanding of it,” Maltese said of the new EP. “And these songs try and make peace with all of that, poke fun at it and, ultimately, embrace it.”

Speaking of ‘hi’, Maltese added: “This is an ode to someone who’s there for you and has been there all along. I think it’s a song that tries to capture the moment that your love for someone reveals itself to you.”

Listen to ‘hi’ below.

Matt Maltese’s second album ‘Krystal’ came out last November. A four-star NME review of the album labelled Maltese “one of Britain’s most magical songwriters,” adding: “‘Krystal’ manages to be many things at once. It is often devastating, yet also darkly humorous – even in the most depressing circumstances, Maltese is able to recognise the comedy of it all.

“A step forward and a look back to where he came from, this is one of Britain’s most magical songwriters at his enchanting best.”

Earlier this year, Matt Maltese shared timely new track ‘Ballad Of A Pandemic’, on which he urged the world to “help your neighbour”.