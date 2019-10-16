Matt Maltese shares ‘Rom Com Gone Wrong’ and announces new album ‘Krystal’

See the new video directed by Submarine star Craig Roberts

Matt Maltese has shared new single and video ‘Rom-Com Gone Wrong’ to announce his anticipated second album, ‘Krystal’.

The heavenly, bittersweet new single follows on from previous single ‘Curl Up And Die‘ in teasing what’s to come in the follow-up to come from 2018’s acclaimed ‘Bad Contestant‘.

It comes with a dreamy and cinematic music video directed by Submarine star turned actor and director Craig Roberts.

“I tried writing some music for one of Craig’s films which inadvertently introduced him to my music and we struck up an online friendship,” said Maltese. “We realised we both have this kind of awkward sense of humour which lent itself well to a video for Rom Com Gone Wrong’.

“The idea was to create a sort of ‘making of a music video’ music video where I play the part of someone who’s disillusioned with their own music video and doesn’t get on with the director. Basically a music video gone wrong.”

Described as a “break-up record”, ‘Krystal’ was largely produced by Maltese himself in his Elephant & Castle bedroom studio.

“I’ve never been one to waste a good crisis and I felt like I could direct all this lost, chaotically up and down energy into a big task like this,” he said of the album.

‘Krystal’ is due for release on November 8, before heading out on a UK tour. Full dates are below, and tickets are available here.

November

16 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (So Young Magazine all-dayer)

25 – Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

26 – Manchester, YES (Pink Room)

27 – London, The Dome

30 – Bristol, Rough Trade