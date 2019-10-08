Matt Maltese is heading out on a UK tour in November

It follows the singer's recent comeback single 'Curl Up & Die'

Matt Maltese has announced details of a UK headline tour for later this year.

The November run comes after the singer-songwriter returned last week with new music in the form of comeback single ‘Curl Up & Die’.

The musician is currently making his comeback after releasing debut album ‘Bad Contestant’ in 2018.

The new run of tour dates begin in Cardiff with a show at Clwb Ifor Bach on November 16 as part of the So Young Magazine all-dayer.

Dates in Leeds, Manchester and London (The Dome on November 27) follow, before the tour wraps up at Bristol’s Rough Trade on November 30.

Speaking of new single ‘Curl Up & Die’, Maltese describes it as a song “about the disgusting, absurd force of love. When the feeling is so all-consuming that you’d happily crouch over and be nothing but a chair for them to sit on.”

Maltese’s debut album was awarded four stars by NME, called “at times joyful and at others surprisingly moving.

“‘Bad Contestant’ sets Maltese on the start of a path that marks him out as a true prodigious talent. This is the voice of a true original. The future, it seems, is schmaltz.”

Matt Maltese will play:

November

16 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (So Young Magazine all-dayer)

25 – Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

26 – Manchester, YES (Pink Room)

27 – London, The Dome

30 – Bristol, Rough Trade