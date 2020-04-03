Matt Maltese has called for people to “help their neighbour” in his new coronavirus-inspired release, ‘Ballad Of A Pandemic’.

The track was released last week (March 26), with any profits from it going to the charity Trussell Trust, which works to stop hunger and poverty in the UK.

Over the course of the song, Maltese admits that he’s “scared” and offers commentary on the day-to-day reality of living through the current pandemic. “Help your neighbour even if they’re not nice,” he sings at one point.

‘Ballad Of A Pandemic’ was initially released only on Bandcamp but has now been added to all major streaming platforms. You can listen to it below now.

Maltese released his second album ‘Krystal’ in 2019. In a four-star review, NME said: “A step forward and a look back to where he came from, this is one of Britain’s most magical songwriters at his enchanting best.”

Ahead of the album’s release, the musician told NME it was inspired by the breakdown of a relationship. “A lot of the songs on this record are expressing heartbreak, and it documents a relationship but also brings in my past experiences of who I am,” he said.

“It’s hard to know how much of it is too soon, a lot of it was probably expressed quite soon after, but a lot of it is talking about things that happened years ago. It’s a mix of the intense feelings, but remembering the past with perspective and a sense of calmness.”