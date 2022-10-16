Matt Skiba is “truly happy” for Blink-182’s reunion with Tom DeLonge

Matt Skiba has responded to Tom DeLonge’s note thanking him for keeping Blink-182 “thriving”, after the band returned to its original line-up, making Skiba “truly happy”.

The Alkaline Trio vocalist joined the band in 2015 as a replacement for DeLonge who left “to change the world for my kids”. DeLonge also left Blink in 2005 to focus on his other band, Angels & Airwaves, which was an additional project to his 2001-formed side group Box Car Racer.

Earlier this week, Blink announced that DeLonge was back in the group, confirmed a world tour and released comeback single called ‘Edging‘.

Now, Skiba, who has played in Blink for the past seven years, has congratulated the trio on its reformation.

He wrote in a message posted to Instagram yesterday (October 15): “I’m sure there’s a joke in here about releases and happy endings I’m missing but I am truly grateful for my time with blink and I am truly happy you guys are a band and a family again. 💕”

You can see his statement in full below.

Blink-182 were formed in California in 1992 by co-vocalist/bassist Mark Hoppus and co-vocalist/guitarist DeLonge.

Technically, the original line-up consisted of Hoppus and DeLonge with drummer Scott Raynor who left the band between 1997 and 1998. Longtime drummer Travis Barker has played in the group since 1998 and the release of their third album ‘Enema Of The State‘.

DeLonge wrote in his letter to Skiba after news of Blink’s reformation broke: “Hi Matt, Tom DeLonge here. I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band thriving in my absence. I think you are enormously talented (I still love and listen to your band to this day).”

He continued: “You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed. Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark’s cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day.”

Meanwhile, DeLonge has said that Blink-182‘s forthcoming album contains some of the “most progressive” music of their career so far.

The musician wrote on Twitter yesterday (October 15) that the new record has some of the band’s most “elevated” songs.

“The new @blink182 album has some of the most progressive, and elevated music we‘be ever had. In honesty, I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs. Edging is fun, and a perfect way to remind u of the fun again. But just u fucking wait,” he wrote.