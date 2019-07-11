Mattel are releasing a new David Bowie Ziggy Stardust Barbie doll

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of 'Space Oddity'

Mattel have announced a special David Bowie-inspired Barbie doll to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the icon’s early single ‘Space Oddity’.

The Ziggy Stardust doll has been announced today, which marks 50 years since the iconic single was released.

The Bowie Barbie is a $50 doll in the style Ziggy Stardust-era Bowie, and more info can be found out about the doll here.

Speaking about the new doll, Mattel say: “Introducing Barbie® as David Bowie. In a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons, Barbie® honors the ultimate pop chameleon, English singer, songwriter and actor, David Bowie, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire.

“With a career spanning over five decades, David Bowie was at the vanguard of contemporary culture as a musician, artist, and icon. He was, and remains to be, a unique presence in contemporary culture. Dressed as Bowie’s fantastic sci-fi alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, in the iconic metallic ‘space suit,’ this collectible Barbie® doll honors the cultural legacy of the musical genius who redefined rock and roll. Subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary.”

A new special 7″ box set is also set to be released tomorrow (July 12) to mark the half-century of the single. The reissue package for the single can be pre-ordered here.