Matty Healy assures fans The 1975 aren’t splitting up: “That’s not happening”

Matty Healy has assured The 1975 fans that the band aren’t splitting up, after it was announced that they are taking an “indefinite hiatus” after their global tour wraps.

The 1975 are on their ‘Still… At Their Very Best‘ tour in support of their latest album, 2022’s ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which began in last November under the title ‘At Their Very Best‘ tour before an extension spurred a name change. The band’s final show of the tour is on March 24, 2024 in Amsterdam.

Earlier this week The 1975 singer and guitarist Healy announced that the band would be going on a break. “It’s wonderful you’re all here,” he told the crowd at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

Advertisement

Now, Healy has clarified that “indefinite hiatus” means just that. “I didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans by insinuating that we were splitting up or anything like that,” Healy told the crowd at San Jose’s SAP Arena.

“That’s not happening. Don’t worry,” he added. See a clip of the moment below.

“We didn’t mean to scare any of the hardcore fans, we are NOT breaking up”#The1975 #SATVBpic.twitter.com/VReejx8Afn — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) September 29, 2023

Last month the band extended the current tour with the addition of a string of 2024 UK and European dates, and later added more dates. You can find the full list of dates and purchase any remaining tickets here.

A spokesperson for The 1975, as Billboard reports, had no comment earlier this week when asked for clarification on whether the “hiatus” was a planned break from touring or if there was another explanation for the announced pause.

It was recently confirmed that the band will stage the world’s first “carbon removed” live event at The O2 in London.

Advertisement

This month, The 1975 decided to promote their tour with a video starring Healy that parodies American political adverts.