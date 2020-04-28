Matty Healy has given an insight into his lyric-writing process for The 1975‘s forthcoming new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, likening his creative method to crafting stand-up comedy.

The four-piece’s next studio LP is set for release on May 22. The 22-track record includes the singles ‘People’, ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’ and ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’.

Speaking to Music Week, Healy offered an insight into his creative process on ‘Notes…’ and said that lyrically he “left no stone unturned in how I try and delineate who I am, to make sure I haven’t left out any of the shitty bits”.

“Sometimes, if you find comfort in expressing yourself in a long-form way then it can be a challenge to express yourself in a short-form way,” he said. “But I think I’m quite good at both now.”

Healy then compared this lyric-writing process to “stand-up comedy”, saying: “The best comedians are the ones who express their biggest ideas in the fewest words, that’s something I strive to do.

“If the album isn’t funny, it’s deeply earnest or about my deepest fears and anxieties,” he said, adding that he thought that ‘Playing On My Mind’ and ‘Roadkill’ were “probably my funniest songs”.

In another interview with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac last week, Healy revealed that he’s been self-isolating in the studio where The 1975 made their last two albums — and is currently working on new music.