Matty Healy denies that The 1975 will feature on Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Matty Healy has confirmed that a “leaked” tracklisting for Taylor Swift’s upcoming ‘Midnights’ album is fake, after The 1975 were listed as a featured artist on it.

The fake leak generated buzz when it circulated on social media yesterday (September 3), with the album’s cover art – which currently has its 13 songs listed as ‘Track One’, ‘Track Two’, ‘Track Three’ and so on – photoshopped to include actual song names. Among them were three songs with featured artists: ‘In My Dreams’ with The 1975, ‘Good In The Dark’ with Lana Del Ray, and ‘Halle’ with Stevie Nicks.

Taking to his own social media, The 1975’s frontman shot the “leak” down, writing: “I would love that! But unfortunately FAKE NEWS.”

Fans of Swift and The 1975 had a mixed reaction to the news, with most replies either imploring Healy to “make it happen” or declaring him to be lying.

At the time of writing, none of the tracks on ‘Midnights’ have been publicly revealed. Swift showed off physical copies in a recent video shared to her Instagram – where she announced three ultra-limited, special editions of the album – but the covers were shown with the tracklisting intentionally blurred out. It’s not yet known when Swift plans to reveal the album’s first single, or if it any songs will feature guest spots.

Swift detailed ‘Midnights’ in the early hours of Monday morning (August 29) after making a surprise announcement at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards less than an hour earlier. While accepting the second of three awards she bagged on the night – Video of the Year for ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ – Swift revealed: “My brand new album comes out October 21. I will tell you more at midnight.”

In a poetic message shared alongside the album’s formal unveiling, Swift described ‘Midnights’ as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.

On what to expect from its themes, she wrote: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Arriving as her 10th studio album, ’Midnights’ will follow up on Swift’s two 2020 records, ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, as well as last year’s re-recorded versions of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’.

Meanwhile, The 1975 have a new record of their own around the corner: they’ll release their fifth studio album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, on October 14 via Dirty Hit. They’ve previewed the album with three singles thus far: ‘Part Of The Band’, ‘Happiness’ and ‘I’m In Love With You’.