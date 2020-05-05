The 1975‘s Matty Healy has announced a new ‘In Conversation’ podcast series in which he’ll speak to “some of my friends and heroes”.

Teaming up with The Face for the venture, the podcast will launch today (May 5) at 4PM on the magazine’s website, with Healy’s first guest being Brian Eno.

Healy has confirmed a number of special guests for his podcast, including Kim Gordon, Stevie Nicks, Bobby Gillespie and Conor Oberst.

I have done a podcast series. It will be live from 4pm today on @TheFaceMagazine website.

You can listen to me in conversation with some of my friends and heros. My guests include: Brian Eno

Kim Gordon

Steve Reich

Mike Kinsella

Bobby Gillespie

Conor Oberst

Stevie Nicks — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) May 5, 2020

You can hear a snippet of Healy’s conversation with Eno, in which the latter speaks about a bad review his ‘Ambient 1: Music for Airports’ album received back in 1978, below.

Healy’s band The 1975 are gearing up to release their latest album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ on May 22.

Speaking in an interview last week, Healy likened his lyric-writing method on ‘Notes…’ to the craft of stand-up comedy.

“The best comedians are the ones who express their biggest ideas in the fewest words, that’s something I strive to do,” Healy said.

“If the album isn’t funny, it’s deeply earnest or about my deepest fears and anxieties,” he added, before saying that he thought that ‘Playing On My Mind’ and ‘Roadkill’ were “probably my funniest songs”.

Later this week, The 1975 will host an online listening party for their album ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’.