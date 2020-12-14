Matty Healy praises FKA Twigs following Shia LaBeouf allegations

Matty Healy has praised FKA Twigs after she filed a lawsuit last week against Shia LaBeouf alleging sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

Twigs, who was in a relationship with LaBeouf between 2018 and 2019, subsequently released a statement addressing the lawsuit. “It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship,” she wrote. “It was hard for me to process too, during and after I never thought something like this would happen to me.

“Which is why I have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.”

Healy publicly showed his support for Twigs yesterday (December 13) by posting a picture of her on his personal Instagram page, with The 1975 frontman writing in the caption: “Legend… icon…loml [love of my life].”

In an email to The New York Times, LaBeouf responded to Twigs’ claims – as well of those of another former girlfriend, Karolyn Pho, who has also accused him of abuse – saying: “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years.

“I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can say.”

LaBeouf also told the New York Times that “many of these allegations are not true”, but said that he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done”.

Over the weekend, Sia accused LaBeouf of being a “pathological liar” who “conned” her into an adulterous relationship. The actor has not yet responded to Sia’s allegations.

If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, call the following for help:

Domestic Violence Assist – 0800 195 8699

National Centre for Domestic Violence – 0800 970 2070

Victim Support – 0808 168 9111