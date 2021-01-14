Matty Healy says The 1975 could play intimate shows if Covid-19 “cleans up a bit”

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has said the band could play some “intimate” gigs later in the year if “small shows” are eventually permitted.

It comes after the band shelved their entire touring schedule for 2021 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, Healy has now said that fans could potentially see some “intimate” 1975 shows taking place if smaller gigs are allowed to be held towards the end of the year.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “If COVID does clean up a bit and ‘small shows’ are available in like the autumn or winter I will definitely do that shit.

“One or two intimate small shows (if possible!)”

The band were originally set to play a number of rescheduled dates at venues including London’s Finsbury Park and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this year, but say that the cancellation is the “best course of action” amid immense uncertainty surrounding the return of live music.

“These are incredibly difficult times for a lot of people, and until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew, we have decided the best course of action is to cancel our touring so that, where possible, everyone can get their tickets refunded sooner rather than later,” The 1975 wrote earlier this week.

But, in a positive update for fans, the band confirmed that they are already at work on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form‘.

“We’re currently making a new album and look forward to seeing you all at a show as soon as it is safe to do so,” the band confirmed.

They added: “For information on refunds for Finsbury Park please go to your point of purchase. Stay safe and look after each other. Matty, George, Adam and Ross.”

Despite the lack of touring, Healy teased earlier this week that fans can look forward to upcoming collaborations with the likes of Beabadoobee and Charli XCX.